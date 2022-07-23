Cyclist sent to hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Waterloo

A 19-year-old female cyclist was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in Waterloo.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a black BMW sedan, according Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

Police said around 9:35 p.m. on July 22, emergency services responded to Northfield Drive West at the southbound ramp of Highway 85 for a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have information on the hit-and-run collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a black BMV sedan with a missing passenger side-view mirror is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.