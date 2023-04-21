Cyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run in Brooks, Alta.

Brooks RCMP are looking for help to find a driver in a hit-and-run involving a cyclist.

Officials say police were called to the incident at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 where a vehicle had struck a cyclist in the area of Eighth Avenue and Third Street West.

"A dark blue or black coloured car was exiting the parking lot of a local business when it struck a cyclist. This vehicle then fled the area," police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to the Brooks Health Centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash cam video, is asked to contact Const. Michael Hagel at 403-794-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by going online.