Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on highway: Sask. RCMP

A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, according to RCMP.

Kindersley RCMP responded to the crash, just north of Kindersley on Highway 21, on Tuesday morning.

The victim was found on the east side of the highway next to his bicycle, RCMP say. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene. It is unknown what make, model or colour the vehicle was.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers.