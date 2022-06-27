Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle: Regina police

A 28-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Garnet St. and Dewdney Ave., the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The man was found by emergency crews laying on the roadway before being transported to hospital by EMS.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old woman, was interviewed by police however RPS did not reveal if any charges were laid.

Preliminary investigation revealed the truck was travelling westbound on Dewdney Ave. in the right lane, the cyclist was heading south on Garnet St. when the collision occurred, RPS said.

The east and west bound lanes of Dewdney Ave. between Cameron St. and Athol St. were shut down to traffic but were reopened Monday morning, according to the release.

RPS also confirmed the cyclist remains in hospital.

RPS are continuing to investigate, anyone with more information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).