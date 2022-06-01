Cyclist seriously injured after being struck, trapped under vehicle: police

A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora Wednesday morning.

Police received a call at 8:50 a.m. stating that a man riding his bike had been hit on St. John's Sideroad east of Trent Street.

Const. Maniva Armstrong, with the York Regional Police, said the cyclist was trapped under the black BMW.

"Once he was extricated, he was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries," Armstrong said.

St. John's Sideroad is closed as police continue their investigation.