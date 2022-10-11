Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run collision in Minto Township

A 21-year-old cyclist from Clifford has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a bike and a vehicle in Minto Township.

According to Wellington County OPP, the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics and local fire departments responded to the scene on Wellington Road 2 at Regency Drive. Police said in a news release that the cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle which did not remain at the scene of the collision.

OPP is asking the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash to come forward to police.

On Tuesday morning, police asked drivers to avoid the area as Wellington County Road 2 would be closed for the investigation.