Cyclist struck and injured on Trafalgar Street

London, Ont. police are investigating after a cyclist was struck Wednesday morning on Trafalgar Street.

Emergency crews were called to Trafalgar near Elm Street around 8:30 a.m.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say the person's injuries are non life-threatening.

A section of Trafalgar Street was closed as a result.

The investigation continues.

#UPDATE All roads have been re-opened. The investigation into the collision is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/cxaYyCUmhw