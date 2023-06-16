Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection

A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a dump truck while cycling in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in critical condition. Police say the woman remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Ottawa police are now investigating. Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "horrified to hear this, but not surprised."

"Cycling on Gladstone can be super dangerous. We need safe bike infrastructure on this road. It's in the Transportation Master Plan, but I want to see it accelerated."

The Transportation Master Plan includes a feasibility study to look at adding cycling lanes on Gladstone Avenue from Percy Street to the Corso Italia Station, and options to the west.

Bike Ottawa says the city needs to address cycling safety on streets across the city.

"It's the same thing over and over. It's absolutely terrible and it's heartbreaking and it has to stop," Dave Robertson, vice-president of Bike Ottawa, told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"We're in a cycle of wash, rinse and repeat, over and over again, and it's got to end."

Robertson says city staff need to implement and accomplish Vision Zero policies, and needs to set up vehicle-free zones in neighbourhoods.

Vision Zero aims to reduce traffic fatalities worldwide to zero.