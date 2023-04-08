iHeartRadio

Cyclist struck by TTC streetcar in Toronto


The scene of a collision between a Toronto Transit Commission street car and a cyclist on April 8, 2023 near Dundas and Dufferin streets can be seen above. (CP24)

A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a streetcar in Little Portugal in Toronto Saturday afternoon.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the service received a report that a cyclist had been struck by a TTC streetcar at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.

The cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, TPS said.

The intersection of Dundas and Dufferin has been shut down for investigation. It is expected to open shortly, police said in an update.

COLLISION:
Dufferin St & Dundas St W
1:21 pm
-reports of cyclist hit by street car
-unknown injuries
-w/s of Dufferin - e/b lanes
-police o/s#GO772392
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 8, 2023
