Cyclist struck by vehicle in Burnaby has life-threatening injuries, RCMP say

A 23-year-old cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Burnaby Sunday.

The collision happened around noon near the intersection of MacPherson Avenue and Beresford Street, according to Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP.

Kalanj said the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. According to police, he'd been crossing MacPherson when he was struck by a northbound driver, who remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded.

There were several witnesses in the area at the time of the collision, and Kalanj said police would like anyone who was in the area and hasn't spoken to officers yet to contact them.

The Burnaby RCMP non-emergency phone number is 604-646-9999.