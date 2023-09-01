Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.

A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.

London police confirmed to CTV News London that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street North between Dundas Street and Dufferin Avenue late Friday afternoon.

Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital, however the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

According to a witness who spoke to CTV News London at the scene, the cyclist reportedly ran a red light.

London police have not confirmed that information.

Members of the public were asked to find an alternate route to their destination as Adelaide Street North between Dundas Street and Dufferin Avenue was closed for the investigation, but police reopened the road early Friday evening.

— With files from CTV News London’s Jenn Basa