Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.
A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.
London police confirmed to CTV News London that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street North between Dundas Street and Dufferin Avenue late Friday afternoon.
Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital, however the extent of their injuries remains unclear.
According to a witness who spoke to CTV News London at the scene, the cyclist reportedly ran a red light.
London police have not confirmed that information.
Members of the public were asked to find an alternate route to their destination as Adelaide Street North between Dundas Street and Dufferin Avenue was closed for the investigation, but police reopened the road early Friday evening.
— With files from CTV News London’s Jenn Basa
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.