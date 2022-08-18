Cyclist struck by vehicle in northwest

A cyclist was transported to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place just 8 p.m. at 3 Avenue and 32 Street N.W. The cyclist was transported to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story…

