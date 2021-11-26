Cyclist struck by vehicle in St. Thomas, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
A man has been charged after he allegedly ran a red light and struck a cyclist in St. Thomas, Ont. on Thursday evening.
Police say a driver was eastbound on Talbot Street at Manitoba Street when a northbound cyclist was hit as they crossed through the intersection.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Witnesses reported that the vehicle had run a red light, which police say was confirmed by CCTV footage from the downtown core.
As a result, a 35-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with failing to stop for a red light under the Highway Traffic Act.
