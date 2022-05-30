Cyclist struck in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County have closed a section of Quaker Road near Sparta, Ont. following a collision involving a cyclist.
Const. Adam Crewdson of Elgin OPP tells CTV News London a truck and cyclist were both traveling southbound on Quaker Road when the cyclist was struck.
The cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.
Quaker Road was closed between Southdale Line and Brouwers Linefor about two-and-a-half hours while police investigated.
