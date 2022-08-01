Cyclist struck on 16 Ave. late Monday afternoon

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place a little after 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of westbound 16 Ave and 16 St. N.W., according to @yyctransport's Twitter page.

The right lane was blocked, although shortly before 5 p.m., they tweeted that the scene had been cleared.

CLEAR: The earlier incident involving a cyclist on WB 16 Ave at 16 St NW has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads

There was no word on the condition of the cyclist.

This is a developing story…

ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a cyclist involved in an incident on WB 16 Ave at 16 St NW. Blocking the right lane. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/UeV8Gg1PG9