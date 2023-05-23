iHeartRadio

Cyclist struck on Prince of Wales Drive near Arboretum


A cyclist suffered minor injuries when a driver struck them with a vehicle near the Arboretum on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and the NCC Driveway just after 8:10 a.m.

Paramedics said the cyclist was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There were some traffic delays in the area as emergency crews attended the scene of the crash Tuesday morning.

