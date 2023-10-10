Cyclist stuck by vehicle, Chatham-Kent police seek driver

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a recent hit and run.

Police say the driver struck a cyclist at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Gillard Street in Wallaceburg around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries and received medical attention at a local hospital.

The vehicle’s driver “regrettably” fled the scene immediately after the collision, police say.

Officers are now looking to community members for help identifying the person responsible.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about the driver involved is asked to come forward.

“Your assistance is crucial in helping us bring closure to the victim and ensuring that justice is served,” police said in a news release.

If you were in the area at the time or have any relevant details, please contact Constable Taryn Apers at taryna@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.