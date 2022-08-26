Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following collision outside Stratford

A cyclist has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash just outside of Stratford.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Perth OPP tweeted they were responding to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed a man was transported to London Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

Line 34 between Road 110 and Road 111 was closed as part of the investigation. It reopened just before 9 p.m. Friday.