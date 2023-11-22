Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Macleod Trail crash
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
One person was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail.
Emergency crews were called to southbound lanes of Macleod Trail near Shawnesssy Boulevard S.E. just before 7 a.m. for reports a cyclist had been hit.
Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. EMS confirm the victim was an adult, but didn't disclose the gender.
The incident caused southbound Macleod Trail to be closed for several hours.
It was reopened just after noon.
�� ROAD OPEN ��
Southbound Macleod Trail S.E. is now open at Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DcCTzu0zkp
-
