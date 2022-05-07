Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Cantley, Que. collision

A 58-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Cantley, Que.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Mont Cascades Road in Cantley at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said a "maneuver" by the cyclist was to blame for the collision.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.