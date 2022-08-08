Cyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

At 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Shepherd Street for a report of an injured cyclist that was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators are seeking any information and surveillance footage in relation to the incident.

A man was located in the roadway along with a damaged bike, but no vehicle believed to be involved was located in the area. A hit-and-run investigation was immediately launched.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the scene was secured for further investigation by traffic reconstruction officers.

Residents in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence. At this time there is no suspect vehicle information or direction of travel.

“Due to the early morning hour this occurred and the fact traffic is typically light at this time, we are asking anyone who captures a vehicle travelling in the area to please save their footage and contact police,” said a police news release.

Police are also asking residents and businesses to check their footage from approximately 5:05 a.m. to 5:20 am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit Officers at 519-945-9645 ext. 222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.