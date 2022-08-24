Cyclist transported to hospital after collision with WRPS cruiser

A cyclist has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision involving a Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS) cruiser.

“The information I have is that we are investigating a minor collision in the area of Weber Street North and University Avenue East where a cyclist struck the side of a fully-marked WRPS police cruiser,” said a spokesperson for WRPS. “The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Several police cruisers were seen in the area, along with police tape cordoning off the area.

No further details on the collision were provided by WRPS at this time.