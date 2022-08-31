Cyclist transported to hospital after crash in Wilmot

A cyclist has been transported to hospital after a crash involving a motor vehicle in Wilmot Township.

Waterloo regional police say officers were called to the scene on Nafziger Road around 2:05 p.m.

The cyclist was transported to an out-of-region hospital, police said.

The southbound lanes of Nafziger Road between Erbs Road and Snyders Road were closed while police investigated. The road has since fully reopened.

ROAD CLOSURE:



Nafziger Road is closed southbound from Erbs Road to Snyders Road in Wilmot Township for a collision investigation.



Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/FB48a8494s