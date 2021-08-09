Cyclist who allegedly sexually assaulted woman in downtown Toronto wanted by police

Police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of Yonge and Shuter streets.

At that time, a man on a bicycle sexually assaulted a woman and fled the scene, police said. He was last seen riding northbound on Yonge Street north of Shuter.

He is described by police as tall, with blond or brown hair. He was wearing a dark sleeveless shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

An image of the suspect's bicycle has been released by police.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the assault to contact them or Crime Stoppers.