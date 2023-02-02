Cyclists gear up for Cycle of Life Tour to benefit Vancouver Island hospices

Pedalling your bike make end-of-life care more comfortable for people up and down Vancouver Island.

Registration is now open for the 10th annual Cycle of Life Tour, a cycling fundraiser that raises money and awareness for hospice care across the region.

On August 26 and 27, 125 riders from all over the island will embark on a two-day, 200-kilometre cycling tour of the Saanich Inlet, Cowichan Valley and Salt Spring Island before wrapping up the tour in Victoria.

Participants can register as a team or individual and commit to raising funds for their local hospice society on Vancouver Island.

“Each of our riders commits to raising at least $1,000, but they often raise much, much more,” says Wendy Innes, director of fund development for Victoria Hospice.

"Together, last year, we raised over $300,000."

The event is presented by Think Communications and supported by a crew of dedicated volunteers, sponsors and suppliers.

If you are unable to cycle in the event, there are other ways to help, says Innes.

“Sign up to volunteer or sign up as a virtual rider. If you can’t commit to the weekend or have other plans, you can just ride in your local community, or not ride at all and raise funds for the hospice yourself.”

Since 2011, the Cycle of Life Tour has raised more than $1.5 million for end-of-life care, equipment, bereavement services and more.

Spaces are limited for the ride and fill up fast, according to Innes.

The event is organized by the Victoria Hospice but benefits the Campbell River Hospice Society, Comox Valley Hospice Society, Cowichan Valley Hospice Society, Nanaimo Community Hospice Society, Oceanside Hospice Society, Pacific Rim Hospice Society and Salt Spring Hospice Society.