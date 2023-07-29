Cyclists hit the trails for the ‘Salty Marie’

Cyclists and a few runners converged on the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the first Salty Marie Trails Festival.

Organizers say the event was a chance to market the city's bike trail network to the rest of Ontario, as well as cycling enthusiasts south of the border.

"We were surprised with the mix," said Race Director Katie Babcock.

"We do have a lot of people from in-town, but we had quite a few people come from out of town as well. A great crew came up from Elliot Lake, some people from southern Ontario, we have people from Michigan."

The name ‘Salty Marie’ is meant to poke fun at the common mispronunciation of "Sault Ste. Marie," with all of the races having “salty" names – such as ‘The Big Brine,’ and ‘The Saline Short.’

Babcock said out-of-town participants were impressed with the local mountain bike trail system.

"It was a nice way to showcase the trails, all of the new amazing stuff that's been built by the City, and our local trail company here," she said.

"It's the first time some of the local riders have ridden it as well."

The event also raised money for Sault Search & Rescue. Organizers said with the turnout far exceeding expectations, they are already looking forward to next year's event.