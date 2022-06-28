iHeartRadio

Cyclists identified after being struck and killed on Walpole Island

Two cyclists who were struck and killed on Walpole Island last week have been identified.

Police say 36-year-old Michelle White and 50-year-old Gretta Williams both died when they were struck on River Road around 5 a.m. on June 22.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available. 

