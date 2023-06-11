Cyclists in Sudbury ride to raise money to fight incurable blood disease

On Sunday, a national fundraising bike ride was held in Sudbury for the first time.

Bike to Beat Myeloma raises money for research and another big goal is to raise awareness about the incurable blood cancer.

Ashley Dieks, 37, is a fitness enthusiast and a paramedic in the Sudbury-Manitoulin districts who was diagnosed with a deadly blood cancer -- multiple myeloma -- in May 2022.

"Unfortunately, when I was diagnosed, I was told over the phone and I don't have family that live up here, so it was quite devastating," Dieks said.

"(Be)cause how do you process that by yourself?"

After multiple treatments -- including a stem cell transplant -- Ashley said she is seeing very positive results with the maintenance chemo she’s receiving.

Dieks was one of more than 100 cyclists taking part in the first Sudbury Myeloma Canada Ride.

"It will be a challenging ride for me. I am still am not where I was pre-diagnosis physical fitness wise, but I always want to push myself and my doctors don't really like that, but that's just who I am," she said.

Officials with Myeloma Canada said funds raised through the ride will fund research.

"Funds from the Sudbury Myeloma Canada Ride will be invested in supporting the pursuit for curing and preventing the disease, accelerating access to better care and empowering and improving the lives of all Canadians affected by Myeloma," said Patricia Celestine of Myeloma Canada.

Bernd Wittke was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and said research leading to better treatments helped him survive that last five years.

"Raising more money, we hope that, eventually, there will be a cure for this disease. There has been improvement over the years, survival rates were much less 2-3 years back in the 90s," Wittke said.

Sudbury was one of seven cities across Canada taking part in the national ride Bike to Beat Myeloma and raised close to $30,000 locally.

SYMPTOMS OF MYELOMA

"During the early stages of myeloma, there may be no symptoms. Often, patients first go to their doctor because of vague symptoms like fatigue, recurrent infections or back pain – which they may mistakenly believe to simply be signs that they are 'getting older,'" Myeloma Canada said.

"Most of the symptoms and complications of myeloma result from the excessively high number of plasma cells in the bone marrow and the presence of M-protein (paraprotein) in the blood or urine."