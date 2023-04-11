Cyclists, patiogoers enjoying stretch of warm weather

After dealing with a major ice storm just over a week ago, Ottawa has experienced a significant change in weather, with temperatures now reaching the low 20s this week, allowing cyclists to hit the road once again.

Andre Gravelle, an avid cyclist, is excited to have an extended biking season.

"I live right beside Gatineau Park, so I just cross the street. I do about 200 kilometers a week," he said.

Gravelle dropped two bikes off at Bushtukah for an annual summer tune-up.

Michael Osborne, Bushtukah Head Service Writer, says the shop has been busy every day since last week's ice melted, with customers eager to get out on the road.

"It is extraordinarily busy," he says. "We’ve got hundreds of bikes we're going through on a daily basis. The bike season's here, and everyone's so excited about it, and we're trying our best to get everyone on the road as soon as possible."

SUDDEN START TO PATIO SEASON

The early heat has led to restaurants scrambling to get their patios built. Moodie Mahmoud, a contractor, says he is working on close to a dozen patios over the next two weeks.

"I'm jammed for patios," said Mahmoud. "Something like this I'll be done today. I just come back tomorrow to do the finishing. Like the painting and you know the cedar on it, stain the cedar whatnot. So probably two-day job this thing."

Lindzy Thompson, from The King Eddy on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market, shared her excitement for the early stretch of good weather.

"Usually this early in April, we don't get quite as nice a stretch as we did over the weekend, especially on a holiday weekend. And then quite a nice stretch of nice weather coming ahead of us this coming weekend. So it's good for business and it's good for the ByWard Market," said Thompson.

Back at Bushtukah, dozens of new bikes are being delivered every day. However, Gravelle advises caution when hitting the road this early in the season.

"There's still a lot of stones and dirt on the road,” says Gravelle. “So people have got to take care."