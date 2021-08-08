Cyclists raise 10K for Northeast Cancer Centre

A team of five cyclists rode from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury this weekend to raise money for the Northern Cancer Foundation.

There were two doctors on the team who were riding for a cause very dear and personal to them. They were joined by supportive friends and family.

"We want to do our bit for the community. We work here, we love being in Northern Ontario. None of us are from Northern Ontario as you can see, but we love it and we want to support our community," said Dr. Bhanu Nalla, who works in Health Sciences North’s ICU.

The cyclist on the ride ranged from beginners to experienced.

"The journey was an adventure we have never seen the route before. We discovered it as we pedalled along good and bad," said Scott Hancock the lead cyclist on the ride.

Dr. G, as he is affectionately known by his patients at the cancer centre, organized the ride. He's a beginner cyclist.

On a daily basis I see the effects of chemo therapy cancer and how it changes you're lifestyle, how it changes your life and the problem," said Dr Sathish Gopalakrishnan.

"So we should enjoy life when you have it and go out and do thugs that are challenging and put you at unease and then you know it makes you better."

Dr.G's 14-year-old daughter also did the ride.

"I feel like there is a purpose to my biking now. I am not just going outside and doing leisurely biking. I almost felt like I was obliged to finish it because I am doing it for a very good cause," said Kalyani Nair.

The ride has raised over $10,000 and officials at the Northeast Cancer Centre say all of the money will stay local supporting equipment purchases, research and patient needs.