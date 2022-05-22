Cyclists raise over $10,000 for Ukrainian orphanage

A 100 mile bicycle trek took place this weekend raising money for a good cause.

The Saskatchewan Knights of Columbus, along with other bicycle enthusiasts, covered the first fifty miles Saturday going to Moose Jaw, before finishing the trip Sunday back to Regina.

Trek coordinator Terry Shalley said the group is raising the money for the Sisters of St. Joseph’s in Saskatoon.

“The reason why we're doing this today is because of the situation in Ukraine where many orphans require assistance,” said Shalley. “Our connections to the sisters of St. Joseph in Saskatoon and people on the ground in Ukraine we thought we would try and raise as much money as we can.”

The group looked for donations through pledge forms where sponsors could donate as little as 1 cent per mile meaning the 100 mile trek would be $1.00

The group raised over $10,000.

Cyclist Vincent Ignatiuk said it’s a special feeling making contributions to a good cause.

“I think we don't realize what we have, how good we have it here and so that money, especially with the exchange rate, it goes a long way for those families,” said Ignatiuk.

“So it definitely means a lot.”

For Shalley, the ride is personal because he has family in Ukraine.

“I'm Ukrainian and I do have relatives in Ukraine and my grandparents came from Ukraine. I know what it's like, I was over there three years ago,” said Shalley. “It was a no brainer so I have got to do something and through the avenue of sports and doing things I just said why not? Let's do it.”

Ivan Nahachewski cycled over 1000 kilometers last year for wheelchairs in Ukraine and is now cycling for the orphanage.

He said the money donated to Sisters of St. Joseph’s will go a long way.

“They run a personal home there and I've been able to see their places in Ukraine,” said Nahachewski. “They do incredible work, they save kids lives, they save kids from human trafficking and things like that. (Orphans) have a very strong disadvantage in life, so for this is going to go a long way.”

For many cyclists, this was the first time ever meeting, and while the event was a huge success there is already talk of making it an annual ride.