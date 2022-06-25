Cyclists ride from Airdrie to Olds in support of MS research

For the first time in three years, cyclists will be putting on their helmets and tuning up their bikes for a marathon ride in support of multiple sclerosis research and services.

The MS Bike – Airdrie to Olds event runs on Saturday and Sunday and is organized by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

"The MS Bike brings communities and cyclists together to build awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS) and raise funds for MS research and services that are fundamental to changing lives," organizers wrote in a release.

Melyssa Roedel, a rider in this year's event, says the return of the ride after years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic "shows the resiliency of the community."

"No person living with MS, me included, is alone," she told CTV News. "To have all these people here, it's life-changing."

Approximately 200 riders will be participating, cycling from the TransCanada Turbines in Airdrie to Olds College and back.

The entire trip is 180 kilometres and is split into 90 kilometre sections for each day.

Roedel says the event has raised millions over the past 28 years it's been held and the society's goal for 2022 is $4.5 million.

"Our goal here in Airdrie to Olds is $530,000 – we're already more than halfway there."

More information, including how to donate, can be found online.