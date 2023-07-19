Cyclists, tractor operator involved in Middlesex County disturbance
Six people have been charged following an incident involving cyclists and a farm tractor in Middlesex County.
Around 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday, officers went to Nine Mile Road near Clarke Road where police said a group of cyclists allegedly damaged a passenger vehicle parked in the area.
The owner of the damaged vehicle was operating a tractor nearby and according to police, pursued the cyclists with the tractor nearly striking some of the group.
The operator then allegedly got off the tractor and continued to chase the members of the group with a large stick.
All the involved individuals were taken into custody without incident.
A 62-year-old man from Thames Centre was charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle while five other people, ranging in age from 15 to 19 years of age, were charged with mischief over $5,000.
