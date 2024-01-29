Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines

The ailing wife of a Cypress County councillor has been found guilty of his slaying.

Deborah Belyea, 70, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.

Alfred "Alf" Belyea, 72, went missing and was soon found dead in Piapot, Sask., in October 2021.

The RCMP announced charges laid against the politician's wife in the aftermath of the discovery.

Cypress County officials said they were "heartbroken" following the discovery.

"I am incredibly shocked and saddened to learn of Alf's passing," Reeve Dan Hamilton said in a statement at the time.

"He was a dear friend, we spent countless hours on the golf course.

"Everyone at the county will miss his kind spirit, devotion to his work, and love for the county and the community of Suffield."

The pair resided in Suffield, Alta.

Monday's verdict followed a January trial in front of a judge alone in the Court of King's Bench.

During the seven-day trial, court heard the couple had discussed taking a break from their relationship.

Court also heard Deborah Belyea had previously suffered a stroke, had trouble breathing on her own and that Alfred Belyea was her primary caregiver.

The crown maintains Deborah Belyea stabbed Alfred Belyea to death at their Suffield home and ultimately dumped his remains on a rural property in Saskatchewan.

Deborah Belyea's lawyer called the evidence circumstantial and questioned the police and forensic investigations.

A sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 12.