Cystic fibrosis drug coverage approved for more kids in Nova Scotia

A drug treatment for cystic fibrosis will now be covered by the Nova Scotia government for children between the ages of six and 11.

The province says the coverage could save patients up to $300,000 per year.

Health Canada approved the use of Trikafta back in April to treat younger children diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. The province’s announcement comes less than two weeks after the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health recommended provinces cover the cost of Trikafta for children in that age group.

"This drug offers the hope of longer, healthier lives for many children with cystic fibrosis," said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release. "That's why we moved quickly to make it available to Nova Scotian children who need it."

Nova Scotia is also expected to implement additional recommendations from the agency that would see the removal of some qualifying criteria in an effort to make Trikafta available to more patients with cystic fibrosis.

A progressive genetic disease that affects children and adults, the province says cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease among children and young adults in Canada. Trikafta, widely considered to be a breakthrough drug, can be used to treat about 90 per cent of cystic fibrosis patients.

The expanded eligibility for drug coverage comes after the provincial government made the same commitment for Nova Scotians with cystic fibrosis aged 12 and older, beginning in November 2021.

"Today's news will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children and adults in Nova Scotia who live with cystic fibrosis,” said Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “We are pleased to see that the restrictive start criterion has also been removed, enabling more people to access the drug.”

There is no cure for cystic fibrosis, which causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract and other parts of the body, resulting in persistent lung infections and loss of lung function.

With an estimated 190 people in Nova Scotia who have been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, the province says there are currently 15 children in Nova Scotia who could qualify for the coverage.

Patients can register for the provincial Cystic Fibrosis Program at the IWK Health Centre’s cystic fibrosis clinic.