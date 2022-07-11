Cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta now covered for Albertans ages 6 and up
The province has announced it will cover the new cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta in children ages six to 11.
Health Canada approved the treatment for use in Canadians within the age group on April 19.
The drug is already available and covered for Albertans 12 years of age and older.
“This news will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children in Alberta who live with cystic fibrosis,” said Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “Alberta was one of the first provinces to fund the drug for those 12 years of age and older last year, and has continued to recognize Trikafta’s extraordinary, transformative value by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11.”
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease. People with the disease have an accumulation of mucus in the lungs, digestive tract, and other parts of the body.
Symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, frequent chest infections, and weight loss.
Alberta also covers the cystic fibrosis drugs Kalydeco and Orkambi for patients who meet the eligibility criteria.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in CravenAfter missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boatersFollowing the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehiclesProvincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)