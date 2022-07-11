Cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta now covered for Albertans ages 6 and up

The province has announced it will cover the new cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta in children ages six to 11.

Health Canada approved the treatment for use in Canadians within the age group on April 19.

The drug is already available and covered for Albertans 12 years of age and older.

“This news will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children in Alberta who live with cystic fibrosis,” said Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “Alberta was one of the first provinces to fund the drug for those 12 years of age and older last year, and has continued to recognize Trikafta’s extraordinary, transformative value by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11.”

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease. People with the disease have an accumulation of mucus in the lungs, digestive tract, and other parts of the body.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, frequent chest infections, and weight loss.

Alberta also covers the cystic fibrosis drugs Kalydeco and Orkambi for patients who meet the eligibility criteria.