D’Amore looks to take care of business in the ring

Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore is a big promoter of the Windsor region, “I've been talking for years really about what a great wrestling town Windsor, Ontario is and this is proof of it.”

D'Amore is bringing the company's signature event, Slammiversary, to the Sportsplex at St. Clair College Saturday and Sunday.

It'll be the first live pay-per-view wrestling event in Windsor's history and was recognized by the city Thursday afternoon.

“Anyone that tunes in Saturday will get a first hand look at how amazing a wrestling town Windsor, Ontario is,” said D’Amore.

This pay-per-view event will be seen across the world. People from 170 countries will see the marquee event and the return of Scott D'Amore to the ring.

“He's always been highly regarded behind the scene for decades and decades but to get back in the ring and get that one shining moment it's a huge moment for Windsor fans for sure,” said Jamie Greer, a local wrestling historian.

D'Amore has been at Border City Wrestling all week getting ready for his return, “Half a century old. Still in here doing my thing. I guess we'll all find out Saturday night how I hold up.”

Greer, who is writing a book focusing on Windsor’s wrestling history, is interested in D’Amore’s return.

“It doesn't matter if they're still as fluid or as agile as they were before because it's all about connecting to the audience,” said Greer.

That is what D'Amore is good at. He connected with the audience in a cameo appearance at St. Clair College in March and had the crowd in a roar with an old school closer move.

“That was the move that Petey Williams, also from Windsor, used to win countless championships,” said Greer. “That was his finishing move and it's named after Scott's mentor the Canadian Destroyer Doug Chevalier.”

D'Amore won't need much motivation when he faces Bully Ray Saturday night in a tag team. He was thrown into a burning table a month ago after a long Bully Ray diatribe.

“I look forward to shutting his mouth up,” said D’Amore.