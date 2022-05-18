DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert

Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.

A news release issued on behalf of the show's promoter said the show at Sudbury Arena was cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Anyone who bought tickets using VISA, VISA Debit, MasterCard or American Express will automatically receive a full refund applied to the same card within 5-10 business days.

If you paid cash or bought your ticket in person using a debit card, you must come in person to Sudbury Arena on Elgin Street to get a full refund. The box office is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Original tickets for the show must be presented to receive the refund.

Refunds will be provided to the original purchaser only.