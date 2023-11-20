Dachshunds seized from Okanagan breeder give birth to puppies: BC SPCA

Two months after 30 dachshunds were rescued from “terrible living conditions” with a breeder in B.C.’s Okanagan, the BC SPCA has a mostly positive update.

Firstly, almost all of the dogs that were seized have been adopted.

Secondly, several puppies have since been welcomed into the world—and they’ll be up for adoption soon.

Three of the rescued dachshunds were pregnant when they were taken by the BC SPCA. The first litter of puppies are now six weeks old, the second are three weeks old and the last are one week old, according to the organization.

“All the moms and their puppies were taken into care by experienced fosters so they could get all the special attention needed. Taking on a nursing mom takes knowledge and patience,” the BC SPCA wrote Monday.

But the news wasn’t all happy. The animal welfare charity said three of the puppies died.

The other eight are doing well, however, including Little Pea, a puppy who struggled to feed and became “dangerously small.” With bottle feeding and around-the-clock care she’s been making “incredible progress,” the BC SPCA added.

The puppies will be available for adoption when they’re eight weeks old.

When the dachshunds were seized from an Okanagan breeder in late September, the BC SPCA said “the dogs were found to have dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels and were living in unsanitary conditions.

They were kept in small crates; the little bedding present was soiled with urine and feces.”

The BC SPCA said the dogs and new puppies have since received tailored care including grooming, vaccinations, dental treatments and specialized diets.