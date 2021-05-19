Dad, 4 kids hospitalized after south Edmonton house fire

An Edmonton man is in critical condition with serious burns after he helped his four kids escape their burning house Wednesday.

The blaze broke out on 35 Street and 18 Avenue around 4 p.m.

Firefighters found the man in the basement and helped him out of the fire. He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The four children were taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A fire official on scene said the dad was able to get all the kids out of the house before they arrived.

No flames were visible when CTV News Edmonton arrived at 4:30 p.m. and firefighters were on the roof putting out hotspots.