Dad accused of abducting daughter to avoid COVID-19 vaccine granted bail

Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.

At Court of King’s Bench on Monday, Jackson was granted bail following a hearing in front of Justice Catherine Dawson.

There were no arguments provided and Jackson was released with consent from both of the lawyers.

Jackson was charged with with one count of abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order in January of 2022 after a Canada wide warrant was issued to find them.

Officers found Jackson and his daughter in Vernon, B.C. on Feb. 24, 2022.

Jackson made his first court appearance in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Mar. 1, 2022.

He was previously denied bail on Aug. 17, 2022, when a Regina judge reserved her decision.

The case began in November of 2021 when Jackson refused to return his daughter to her mother following a visit.