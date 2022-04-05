Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughter

Regina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.

Zandee-Hart was a member of the women’s gold medal winning hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Her father Mick, was confident she would make the team before it was even announced and began working on the necklace months before the games.

“I was pretty sure she was going to make the Olympic team so I got to work last summer with a friend of mine and we came up with a design,” Hart said. “She said there’s lots of good jewelry makers in Regina.”

Local jewelry maker and goldsmith Megan Hazel, was more than happy to take on the task.

“I wanted to make it exact and as perfect as he wanted for this piece of a lifetime for her,” Hazel said.

Zandee-Hart received the necklace as a Christmas gift from her dad, but refused to wear it until she came home from Beijing.

“I’m superstitious, so I didn’t want to wear it until the games were over. When I finally put the necklace on and had this other necklace [Olympic gold medal] to wear with it as well, it kind of solidified my dream becoming reality,” Zandee-Hart said.

Zandee-Hart is from Victoria, but resides in Calgary. Her dad lives in Saskatchewan and was able to finally see his daughter last week for the first time since winning her gold medal. When he picked her up from the airport in Regina they decided one of their first stops was Hazel’s shop.

“For us to go back and show her the medal and thank her for the thoughtful piece, it’s just kind of a full circle moment."

“I had no idea so it was a surprise,” Hazel said. “To see her standing there and bring in the gold medal and hand it to me, I was shaking.”

The gold medal was not as big of a surprise to Hart, as he always believed his daughter would by an Olympian.

“I’ve known for years that this was going to happen for her because she has worked so hard and has from a very young age. She’s always wanted to be the best that she can be.”

Hazel said this is one of the most exciting pieces she has ever created and was happy to be a part of the process.

“Seeing how excited he was for his daughter, that was a really nice story. Custom pieces always come with those stories and you get a glimpse into people’s hearts and that’s such a nice part of this job. I love it.”

Hazel’s work and designs can be found online.