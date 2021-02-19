A University of Alberta law professor is giving lessons with his 11-year-old daughter, breaking down criminal law to make it more digestible for all ages.

Peter Sankoff and daughter Penny's weekly podcast 'Translating Criminal Law: Rated G' launched last month, giving the co-hosts the opportunity to share their discussions on the criminal justice system with anyone who wants to listen.

"I just wanted to spend some time with my daughter during COVID," Peter told CTV News Edmonton. "Researching and writing the show has been lots of fun."

The law professor says he's always thought people have had misunderstandings about the criminal justice system and how it works.

"Being able to break it down into concepts that even an 11-year-old could understand was really important to me," he said.

The weekly installments feature a "big word of the day" chosen by Peter and a question from Penny that dad does his best to answer.

"The funny thing is that kids have a real good sense of criminal law because of the way they get punished at home," said Peter. "So a lot of what I talk about relates it to situations in your own house and how decisions get made and what's a good punishment and why."

The podcast focuses more on the process within the justice system, rather than the crimes that lead there.

The co-hosts say so far the reviews have been good.

"I got feedback from my friends," said Penny. "They really like to tell me what the best part was."

"It's starting to gain steam," said Peter. "We've gotten some feedback from across the country and it's kind of exciting for us and it's a fun thing to do."

'Translating Criminal Law: Rated G' is available to stream for free.