Daily COVID-19 case numbers jump above 200 in Ottawa on Sunday

Ottawa's COVID-19 daily case count surpassed 200 again on Sunday, one day after the lowest one-day increase in coronavirus cases in three weeks.

Ottawa Public Health reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and two new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 23,313 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 490 deaths.

The 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 146 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That was the lowest one-day increase in new cases since April 1.

Across Ontario, there are 3,947 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 1,136 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region and 406 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 209 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in cases between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected from the data banks.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13-19): 156.4 (Down from 170.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.9 per cent (April 16 – 22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.86

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 23:

Dose 1 administered: 274,215 (+7,958 since Wednesday)

Dose 2 administered: 28,686

Total doses received: 307,470

Figures for doses administered include residents of Ottawa who were vaccinated outside of the city as well as non-residents who received a vaccine in Ottawa. The vast majority of doses are administered to residents of Ottawa in local clinics.

RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 9

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,415

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 15

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses remains stable. There are 104 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are 25 people in the intensive care unit, up from 22 people on Saturday.

Of the people in hospital, one is under 10 years of age, one is 10 to 19 years old, nine are in their 30s, seven are in their 40s (three are in the ICU), 25 are in their 50s (eight are in the ICU), 22 are in their 60s (nine are in the ICU), 32 are in their 70s (four are in the ICU), five are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and does not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall.

There are 2,787 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 2,869 active cases on Saturday.

The number of resolved cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 20,000. A total of 20,036 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 307 more people have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (1,845 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 29 new cases (2,927 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 47 new cases (5,258 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 45 new cases (3,502 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 27 new cases (3,058 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 34 new cases (2,811 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 18 new cases (1,677 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 5 new cases (940 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (793 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (498 total cases)

Unknown: 1 new cases (4 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 31 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 83 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 18 COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 19 active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Three outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: Two outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Avalon YMCA YWCA Child Care (April 14) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Group Home A-13708 (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) NEW

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).