Daily heat records continue to be broken across Alberta

The heat pushes temperatures even higher this week. Jasper, Hendrickson Creek, and Grande Prairie have broken their all time highs two days in a row.

Calgary could also get close to, if not exceed, its record high of 36.5 C Wednesday and Thursday.

Air quality deteriorates Tuesday as the heat traps pollutants at the surface. People with lung or heart disease are at high risk especially toward Tuesday evening when air quality is expected to be at its worst. By the end of the week, temperatures drop off slightly but remain significantly warmer than normal into the following week.

Here's the five day forecast:

Tuesday:

Sunny, UV index 11

Daytime high: 35 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm night, 18 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 35 C

Overnight: Clear, 19 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 36 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, chance of thundershowers, 20 C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 30°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, chance of thundershowers, 17 C

Saturday: