Daily highway closures near Tofino, Ucluelet will continue through June: province

Daily closures of the only highway in and out of Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim communities will continue next month.

British Columbia’s transportation ministry announced Thursday that the midday closures of Highway 4 between Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet will continue through June.

But the prolonged closures that have shut down the highway for 10-hour stretches for the past five Wednesdays are now over. The province says the blasting work that necessitated the long weekly shutdowns at Kennedy Hill is complete and no further 10-hour closures are expected.

Weekday closures between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. will continue for at least the next month, with more details expected to be made available when they are confirmed, according to the province.

Early last year, blasting at the Kennedy Hill site triggered a rockslide that cut off access to Tofino and Ucluelet for a weekend.

Intermittent highway closures have been continuous ever since.

The full schedule of highway closures for the area is available here.