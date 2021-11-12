Dairy licence reinstated, with conditions, at B.C. farm accused of animal abuse

Warning: The details and images associated with this story may be disturbing to some readers and viewers.

The BC Milk Marketing Board has reinstated the licence of a Fraser Valley dairy farm where the BC SPCA has been investigating what it calls "very serious instances of animal abuse."

The reinstatement of Cedar Valley Farms' dairy licence comes with several conditions. The marketing board says it will put a third-party herd/farm manager in place for up to a year, employees will receive additional training and the farm will receive regular veterinarian visits.

The board will also conduct monthly, unannounced animal welfare inspections at the farm.

All of these conditions will be at the farm's expense, according to the marketing board.

"The BC Milk Marketing Board will consider any information gathered by the BC SPCA during its independent investigation and may add additional conditions to the dairy license at any time," the board said in a statement Friday.

Cedar Valley's licence was suspended last month, after the SPCA received video of the alleged animal abuse and announced its investigation.

The marketing board tells CTV News its own investigation found violations of the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Dairy Cattle, which the board attributes to poor oversight and poor training, saying that a culture had developed on the farm that allowed the mistreatment of animals.

The conditions imposed with the reinstatement of the licence are intended to change that culture, the board says.

"We take this very seriously," said Janice Comeau, chair of the BC Milk Marketing Board, in an interview with CTV News.

"Through the third-party oversight, if we find that the culture isn't changing and the conditions aren't being met, we'll revisit our decision," Comeau said.

The video of the farm, which was filmed anonymously, was first sent to Animal Justice, a national animal law advocacy organization.

The video shows a worker with a cane repeatedly beating a dairy cow in the face. Another cow is seen being picked up and dragged by its hind legs by a heavy piece of machinery. Numerous other animals are seen being kicked and beaten.

Cedar Valley Farms issued a statement last week, as the video became public.

“As a farm and as a family, we have long taken a stand that animal care and animal welfare are very important to us,” the statement said, in part. “We are very saddened by recent events and are in immediate action to get to the bottom of any activities that differ from our animal care commitments.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Allison Hurst and CTVNews.ca's Anthony Vasquez-Peddie