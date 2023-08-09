Dairy Queen Blizzard proceeds help London, Ont.’s Children’s Hospital
On Thursday, buying a tasty summertime treat at Dairy Queen (DQ) will support children's healthcare in our community. It’s a one-day DQ sponsored event, in partnership with the public, that directly assists local initiatives designed for children in need medical treatment.
The event will be the 21st annual Miracle Treat Day. For every blizzard treat sold, proceeds will support Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.
In 2022, over 3.2 million visits to children's hospitals across the country were supported by the funds raised through blizzards sold and the like.
Since 1984, DQ has raised over $48-million across Canada through over the last 39 years in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.
The public is welcome to try blizzard treats at Windsor’s two DQ locations at 13300 Tecumseh Rd. E. and at 1818 Huron Church Rd.
