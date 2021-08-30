Dairy Queen customer urinates at counter after mask dispute on Vancouver Island
A disgruntled customer at a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, B.C., took out his frustration over being told to wear a mask by relieving himself in front of staff at the counter.
The incident was captured on camera and appears to show the man urinating on the counter following an altercation with restaurant employees.
In the video, the man can be heard arguing with staff and refusing to wear a mask before he unzips his pants.
Staff can be heard shrieking as the man begins to relieve himself.
The video was recorded by a customer and was shared with CTV News by his friend.
The RCMP say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.
"This is the first incident of this nature," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau. "I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite."
Police have not made an arrest in the case but are asking anyone with video of the incident to share it with investigators.
