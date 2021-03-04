Unifor Local 444 and Dakkota Integrated Systems have reached a tentative deal.
The union announced the agreement on social media on Wednesday.
**Attention Dakkota members*
We have reached a tentative agreement!!
Virtual ratification and vote will be held Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m., according to the post. Details of the deal have not been released.
Three of the “feeder four" plants have now reached agreements.
The first on was ZF/TRW and it was ratified last weekend.
Unifor and Avancez reached a tentative deal late Monday afternoon. Their vote is Saturday at 9 a.m.
The union is now changing the focus to the final “feeder four” company without a deal - HBPO Canada Inc.
The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.